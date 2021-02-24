Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.40 EPS

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40, Briefing.com reports. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded up $2.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.27. 36,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,540. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.50. The firm has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $83.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.796 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

BMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.11.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

