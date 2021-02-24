Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) PT Raised to $113.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded up $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.17. 25,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,540. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $83.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.44 and its 200-day moving average is $68.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 108,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 312,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

