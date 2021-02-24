Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Raises Dividend to $0.84 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.8402 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Bank of Montreal has increased its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bank of Montreal has a dividend payout ratio of 49.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of Montreal to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of BMO traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,403. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $86.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.50.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.