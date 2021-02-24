Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.54 (LON:BNKR)

Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) (LON:BNKR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) per share by the bank on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BNKR traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,092 ($14.27). 157,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,755. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,112.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,060.40. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11. Bankers Investment Trust Plc has a one year low of GBX 689 ($9.00) and a one year high of GBX 1,146 ($14.97). The company has a current ratio of 27.41, a quick ratio of 26.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

Get Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) alerts:

Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) Company Profile

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.