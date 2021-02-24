Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Trading Up 12.6%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) shares shot up 12.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.69. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.
BKIMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Bankinter has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16.
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃnea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.
