Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.73

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNIY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Santander raised shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankinter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17.
About Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃnea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.
