Bapcor Limited (BAP.AX) (ASX:BAP) Announces $0.09 Interim Dividend

Bapcor Limited (BAP.AX) (ASX:BAP) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$5.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17.

In other news, insider Margaret Haseltine acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$7.52 ($5.37) per share, with a total value of A$75,200.00 ($53,714.29).

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, equipment, and services in Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand. The company operates in four segments: Trade, Bapcor NZ, Specialist Wholesale, and Retail. The Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

