Barclays Boosts The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $39.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.56. 36,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $37.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,950,177.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,909,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,406,681.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $21,787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,352,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,158,085 shares of company stock valued at $35,886,412 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

