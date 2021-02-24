Barclays Increases Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $84.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $68.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.17% from the company’s current price.

SPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.02. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.52.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $261,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $61,666.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,073 shares of company stock worth $8,142,582 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

