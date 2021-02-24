Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 174.75 ($2.28).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BARC. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 227 ($2.97) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

LON BARC opened at GBX 159.90 ($2.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £27.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 146.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.07. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 171.92 ($2.25).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

In other Barclays PLC (BARC.L) news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

