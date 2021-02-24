Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange (NYSE:ORAN)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ORAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Orange has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Orange alerts:

NYSE ORAN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.95. 17,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,666. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. Orange has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter valued at $3,877,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.