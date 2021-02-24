Barclays Reiterates “€74.00” Price Target for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI)

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €74.00 ($87.06) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HEI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €66.86 ($78.66).

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) stock opened at €65.38 ($76.92) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. HeidelbergCement AG has a 1-year low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 1-year high of €69.70 ($82.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is €64.51 and its 200 day moving average is €57.80.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

