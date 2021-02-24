Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) traded up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.61. 179,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 738,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 823.91% and a negative net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 137,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $248,009.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 76,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $126,812.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 217,701 shares of company stock worth $377,853. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Barnwell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Barnwell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

