Barratt Developments (BDEV) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

2/8/2021 – Barratt Developments was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 787 ($10.28) price target on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Barratt Developments had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 760 ($9.93). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Barratt Developments had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 767 ($10.02) to GBX 792 ($10.35). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Barratt Developments was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 735 ($9.60) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 690 ($9.01).

Shares of LON:BDEV traded up GBX 10.80 ($0.14) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 694.80 ($9.08). 4,008,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,942. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 687.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 591.83. Barratt Developments plc has a twelve month low of GBX 349.40 ($4.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 852.60 ($11.14). The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of £7.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.49%.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

