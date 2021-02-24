Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Barrett Business Services to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $82.69.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,522.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,624 shares of company stock worth $114,280 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

