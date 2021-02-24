Barrick Gold Corp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $31.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trybe Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,586,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

