Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) is Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 134.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,700 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up 10.0% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $13,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,524,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,605 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,122,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,840 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,816,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,665,000 after purchasing an additional 784,203 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,570,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,768,000 after acquiring an additional 736,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,520,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,612,000 after acquiring an additional 216,335 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.15.

Shares of GOLD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.13. 520,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,952,707. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

