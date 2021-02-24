Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 227,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 94,879 shares in the last quarter. Trybe Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,586,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,952,707. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

