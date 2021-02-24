Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 175.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,278 shares during the period. Barrick Gold makes up approximately 0.5% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $14,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOLD traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $20.07. The company had a trading volume of 364,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,952,707. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

