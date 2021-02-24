Barsele Minerals (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Shares Down 2%

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) shares dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 2,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 6,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barsele Minerals in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal property is the Barsele gold project covering an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in VÃ¤sterbottens LÃ¤n, Northern Sweden.

