Base Resources Limited (ASX:BSE) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03

Base Resources Limited (ASX:BSE) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$0.14.
Base Resources Company Profile
Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.