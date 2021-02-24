Base Resources (LON:BSE) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.00

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25), with a volume of 32514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.23).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £223.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44.

Base Resources Company Profile (LON:BSE)

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

