Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €75.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €75.00 ($88.24) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.50 ($73.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €68.91 ($81.07).

Shares of BAS traded down €0.67 ($0.79) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €68.32 ($80.38). 2,823,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a 1-year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 1-year high of €69.24 ($81.46). The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion and a PE ratio of -31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €66.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €58.23.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

