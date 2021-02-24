Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.13

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $21.08, with a volume of 92183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BASFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Basf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of -32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

