BASIC Market Capitalization Tops $23.93 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a total market cap of $23.93 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.20 or 0.00492968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00066513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00080627 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000688 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00060096 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.34 or 0.00469403 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00072606 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,409,596,166 tokens. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

BASIC Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

