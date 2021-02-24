Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.89.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BTE. CIBC boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) to C$1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.55 to C$0.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the company an “underpeform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$0.70 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

In other Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total transaction of C$41,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,782 shares in the company, valued at C$112,699.06.

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) stock traded up C$0.20 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,876,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,899,468. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.68. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.27 and a 1 year high of C$1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of C$740.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

