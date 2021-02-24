BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at CIBC

Equities researchers at CIBC initiated coverage on shares of BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BBTV stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,700. BBTV has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Get BBTV alerts:

About BBTV

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end to end management, distribution, and monetization solutions to content owners worldwide. It offers Base Solutions for content optimization and discovery, collaboration and fan engagement, audience development and educational services, analytics and insights, and partner experience under the VISO Catalyst, VISO Collab, and VISO Prism support names.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.