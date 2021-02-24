Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.14

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share on Thursday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Beach Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

Beach Energy stock opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. Beach Energy has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

