Beacon 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,724.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $10,935.08 and approximately $3,724.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00018531 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002798 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000934 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 63.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

