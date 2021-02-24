Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,155 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,384 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $18,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.7% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 75,533 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $288,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 59.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $197.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $198.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.36.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,079,704 shares of company stock valued at $192,927,683. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.