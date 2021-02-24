Beacon Minerals Limited (ASX:BCN) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Beacon Minerals Limited (ASX:BCN) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 17.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.40.

In other Beacon Minerals news, insider Graham McGarry purchased 83,423,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,085,596.80 ($1,489,712.00).

Beacon Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration, development, and production activities in Western Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Jaurdi gold project located to the north west of Coolgardie. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Australia.

