Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.90

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.90 and last traded at $48.81, with a volume of 9008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.96.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BECN shares. Longbow Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.16.

The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $925,411.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $517,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,354.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,878 shares of company stock worth $2,928,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 23,138 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

