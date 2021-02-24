Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.50. 31,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,206. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.17. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $126.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

