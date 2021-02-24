Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.80.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ BEAM traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.50. 31,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,206. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.17. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $126.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.25.
Beam Therapeutics Company Profile
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.
