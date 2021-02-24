BeatzCoin (BTZC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $43.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 36.7% higher against the dollar. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $704,748.79 and approximately $43.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000443 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00034646 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,195,783,178 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

