Beaxy (BXY) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.79 Million

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 44.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Beaxy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and $30,095.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00054891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.62 or 0.00730679 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00033153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00039031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00060304 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,086,487 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

