Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Reilly Herbert Faulkner III

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,681,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $670,898,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 239,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,243,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 30,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $246.71. 15,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,359. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 90.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

