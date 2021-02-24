Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.69 and last traded at $27.38. 6,486,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 19,123,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBBY. Loop Capital upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.