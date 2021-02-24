Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (BKS.L) (LON:BKS) Shares Gap Down to $118.00

Shares of Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (BKS.L) (LON:BKS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.54), but opened at GBX 113.50 ($1.48). Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (BKS.L) shares last traded at GBX 112.30 ($1.47), with a volume of 22,925 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 94.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.27.

Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (BKS.L) Company Profile

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

