Beer Money Price Up 3.6% This Week (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. Beer Money has a total market cap of $417,364.66 and $8,037.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beer Money has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00055513 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00035622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.69 or 0.00722678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00039151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00059692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003689 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a token. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney

Buying and Selling Beer Money

Beer Money can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

