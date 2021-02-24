Beetle Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,808.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $188,457.37 and approximately $1,808.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 41.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beetle Coin Token Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 256,433,269 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.