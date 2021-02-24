BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $319.80.

Several research firms have commented on BGNE. Maxim Group cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total value of $484,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,240,453.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $26,714,457.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,154 shares of company stock worth $53,368,883 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BeiGene in the first quarter worth $76,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 21.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $332.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 0.91. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $388.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.94.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

