Bel Fuse Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 70,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.64 million, a PE ratio of 73.38 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $18.71.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

