Bel Fuse Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.80. 989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.25 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.50%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

