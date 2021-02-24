Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0948 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0948 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $92.89 million and approximately $862,101.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 65.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

