Bell Financial Group Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:BFG)

Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.12.
About Bell Financial Group
Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for Bell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.