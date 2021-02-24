Bell Financial Group Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:BFG)

Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.12.

About Bell Financial Group

Bell Financial Group Limited provides stock broking, investment, and financial advisory services to private, institutional, and corporate clients. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company provides equities, futures, options and cash currency market, foreign exchange, corporate fee income, portfolio administration, margin lending, and deposit products and services, as well as super lending and cash management services.

