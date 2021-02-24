Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Trading Up 27.4%

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) was up 27.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.01 and last traded at $14.01. Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Several research analysts have commented on BTEAF shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Bénéteau from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bénéteau in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00.

BÃ©nÃ©teau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, CNB, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; leisure homes under IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names, as well as services under bandofbaots.com, a community services platform; and lease purchase, credit, and insurance under SGB Finance.

