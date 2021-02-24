Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Trading 5.6% Higher

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) shares traded up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $3.96. 888,569 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 448,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benitec Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($151.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Benitec Biopharma Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

