Berenberg Bank Lowers Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) to Hold

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.49% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON KOS traded up GBX 24 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 227 ($2.97). 7,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,334. The firm has a market capitalization of £920.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 479.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 192.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 136. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 328.42 ($4.29).

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

