Berenberg Bank Lowers Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) to Hold

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.49% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON KOS traded up GBX 24 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 227 ($2.97). 7,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,334. The firm has a market capitalization of £920.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 479.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 192.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 136. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 328.42 ($4.29).
