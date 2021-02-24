BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU) Shares Down 5.4%

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU) shares were down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$16.00 and last traded at C$16.32. Approximately 358,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 407,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$20.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.73.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.