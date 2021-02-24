B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of B&G Foods worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in B&G Foods by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BGS. Credit Suisse Group lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

NYSE:BGS opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

